Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,424 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 33,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,464,175.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,982,248 shares in the company, valued at $291,341,263.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and have sold 12,572 shares valued at $779,321. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

