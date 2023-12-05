Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 8,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Indivior Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. Analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDV. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Indivior during the third quarter worth about $191,743,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Indivior by 53.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,498,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,339,000 after buying an additional 1,915,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,678,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,583,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth about $53,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

