Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 8,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Indivior Trading Down 6.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. Analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
