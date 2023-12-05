Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,305,015 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

INFN stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $953.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

