Insider Buying: Henderson International Income (LON:HINT) Insider Purchases 3,193 Shares of Stock

Henderson International Income (LON:HINT – Get Free Report) insider Mai Fenton acquired 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,076.87 ($6,412.62).

Henderson International Income Stock Performance

Shares of HINT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158 ($2.00). The company had a trading volume of 220,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,535. Henderson International Income has a 1 year low of GBX 148.45 ($1.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 184.98 ($2.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £309.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1,320.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 164.28.

Get Henderson International Income alerts:

Henderson International Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Henderson International Income’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Henderson International Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,833.33%.

Henderson International Income Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

