Insider Buying: Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Diane de Saint Victor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,885 ($23.81) per share, for a total transaction of £113,100 ($142,857.14).

Imperial Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,867.50 ($23.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,759.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,766.28. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,124 ($26.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 746.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 51.82 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.59. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,856.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,350 ($29.68) to GBX 2,250 ($28.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,325 ($29.37) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($31.58) to GBX 2,400 ($30.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,171 ($27.42).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

