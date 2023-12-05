Insider Selling: Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM – Get Free Report) insider Donald Okeby sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.60 ($3.05), for a total transaction of A$9,200,000.00 ($6,092,715.23).
Capricorn Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Capricorn Metals
