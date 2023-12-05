Insider Selling: Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Sells 1,406 Shares of Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Petros Parras sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,015 ($25.45), for a total value of £28,330.90 ($35,784.89).
Compass Group stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,049 ($25.88). 2,343,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Compass Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,852.50 ($23.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,052.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,077.49. The stock has a market cap of £35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,724.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 28.10 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,733.33%.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
