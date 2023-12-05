Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned about 2.30% of Insmed worth $69,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 43.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.57. 883,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,952. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

