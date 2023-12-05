Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 1.22% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $115,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSP traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,608. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -138.23 and a beta of 1.40. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

