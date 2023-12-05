Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after purchasing an additional 72,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE IBP opened at $155.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $158.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

