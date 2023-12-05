Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,607,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $689,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,727 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $5,016,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 128,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,028,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.87, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $45.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

