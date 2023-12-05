Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Inter Parfums worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

IPAR opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

