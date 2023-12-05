Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.88.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $79.24 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 463,542 shares in the company, valued at $42,868,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

