InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.
IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Featured Articles
