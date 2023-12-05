InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.

IHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,984,000 after buying an additional 156,778 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

