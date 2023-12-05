International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE IFF traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. 542,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,418. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.