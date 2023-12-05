Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lowered by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.9% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 27,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $15,000,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,982. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTU traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $568.97. The company had a trading volume of 376,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.