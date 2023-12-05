Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Raised by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $7,858,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,504. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.78.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

