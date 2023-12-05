Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 95.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.63. 313,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,081. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.77.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $7,858,982 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

