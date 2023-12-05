Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Intuitive Machines stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 103,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,789. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth about $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $3,888,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $2,549,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

