Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Bellevue Group AG’s 4th Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,562 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 4.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.24% of Intuitive Surgical worth $287,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $287,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $20,726,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

