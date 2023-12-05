Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 156,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,252. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1434 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

