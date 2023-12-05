Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $553,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. 250,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

