Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,651. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

