Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.77. 19,843,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,959,125. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $394.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.82 and its 200-day moving average is $367.09.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.