Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,674,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.