Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 561.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000.

Shares of RYT opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

