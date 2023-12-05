Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 618,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 488,721 shares.The stock last traded at $36.54 and had previously closed at $36.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

