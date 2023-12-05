Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $386.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.09. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $394.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

