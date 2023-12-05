InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.71 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
