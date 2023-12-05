InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.71 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

