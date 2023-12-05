IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $236.57 Average PT from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of IQV opened at $216.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

