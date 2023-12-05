iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.22 and last traded at $85.76. 97,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 360,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.31.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. FMR LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after buying an additional 2,247,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,467,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,732,000 after buying an additional 539,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,972,000 after buying an additional 395,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,962,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,997,000 after buying an additional 359,908 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

