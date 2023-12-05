iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,069 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $79,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. The stock had a trading volume of 673,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

