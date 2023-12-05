iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Holdings Increased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,703. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

