iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after buying an additional 1,352,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after buying an additional 1,628,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after buying an additional 1,633,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.33. 30,405,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,380,395. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.77.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.2889 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.