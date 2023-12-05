iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Cut by American Trust

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American Trust owned 0.24% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $57,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. The stock had a trading volume of 253,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,758. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.