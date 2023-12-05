iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) is Certified Advisory Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,130 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.42% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $19,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,243,000.

IAGG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,702 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

