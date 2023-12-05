iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2023

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.5% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,934,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,579,000 after buying an additional 317,282 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 595,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,911,475 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.