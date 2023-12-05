iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petix & Botte Co raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.5% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,934,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,579,000 after buying an additional 317,282 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 595,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 116,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 24,295 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,911,475 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

