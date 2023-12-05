iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 835.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 225,990 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 120,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 227,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,858. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.