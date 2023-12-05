iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Certified Advisory Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $458.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,803. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.84 and a 200 day moving average of $440.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

