iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $457.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $353.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.