iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $459.19. 1,007,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,119. The firm has a market cap of $355.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $376.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

