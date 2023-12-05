iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Petix & Botte Co’s 8th Largest Position

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 109.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 5.0% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,017,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,872,000 after buying an additional 170,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,874,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,546,000 after purchasing an additional 186,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.53. The stock had a trading volume of 772,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.