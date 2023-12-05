iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $154,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.42. 673,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

