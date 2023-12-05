iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. 2,293,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,948. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

