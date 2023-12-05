iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. 1,854,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,747,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

