iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,654 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 1.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $141,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.58. 124,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,760. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.08 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

