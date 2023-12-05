iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stock Position Boosted by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 0.9% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,855,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $323,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,508,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. 38,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,971. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

