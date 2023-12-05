iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,236 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.52% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $194,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $92.27. The company had a trading volume of 877,932 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

