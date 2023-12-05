iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.68. 135,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

