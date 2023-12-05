iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,342 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $132,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,684 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

